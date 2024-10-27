Russia attacks a border village in Chernihiv region with drones: one injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of shelling in the village of Novhorod-Siverska community, a 34-year-old man was wounded, a garage and a car were damaged.
A 34-year-old man was injured as a result of hostile shelling of the village of Novhorod-Siverskaya community in Chernihiv region, the head of the RMA Vyacheslav Chaus said on Sunday, UNN reports.
The enemy shelled a border village. Russians fired several times at the village of Novhorod-Siverska community from drones. A 34-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized in a local hospital
According to him, a garage in a private household burned down and a car was destroyed as a result of Russian strikes.
Enemy forces conducted an air strike on the energy infrastructure of Romny district at night. Ukrainian military destroy 3 enemy drones in Sumy region.