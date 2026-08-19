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Russia attacked Zhytomyr with jet-powered drones; regional police headquarters was hit - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

Russian jet-powered drones struck a police building in Zhytomyr. Information about those killed and injured is being уточнюються; services are working at the site.

Russia attacked Zhytomyr with jet-powered drones; regional police headquarters was hit - RMA

Zhytomyr came under attack by Russian jet-powered drones; there was a strike on the building of the regional police administration, and information about those killed and injured is being clarified, Zhytomyr Regional State Administration Head Vitalii Bunechko said on social media on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked Zhytomyr with jet-powered drones. There was a strike on the building of the Main Department of the National Police in the Zhytomyr region. Information about those killed and injured is currently being clarified

- Bunechko wrote.

According to him, "emergency service rescuers, emergency medical teams and all necessary special services are working at the site."

Russia attacked with ballistic missiles; 58 of 65 drones, including "Banderols," neutralized19.08.26, 08:37 • 3044 views

Julia Shramko

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