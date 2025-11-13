$42.040.02
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 8402 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 16503 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 20610 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 23506 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 21834 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 17949 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 54766 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78328 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 71861 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 1802 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 3440 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 3122 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 85346 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 103728 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile and 138 drones: 102 UAVs neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1350 views

On the night of November 13, Ukraine repelled an attack by a ballistic missile and 138 UAVs, shooting down 102 enemy drones. 36 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile and 138 drones: 102 UAVs neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with a ballistic missile and 138 drones, 102 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 13 (from 19:00 on November 12), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, 138 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 102 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, east, and south of the country. 36 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian drone attacks on energy infrastructure affected three regions, schedules around the clock - Ministry of Energy13.11.25, 11:01 • 2332 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Crimea