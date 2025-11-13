Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile and 138 drones: 102 UAVs neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with a ballistic missile and 138 drones, 102 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 13 (from 19:00 on November 12), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, 138 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 102 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, east, and south of the country. 36 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

