Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 12253 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 52590 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 34635 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104143 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 81265 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 91726 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 86376 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180368 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73693 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180599 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 145 drones: 80 drones were shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

On the night of May 14, Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 145 "Shaheds". Air defense forces shot down 80 strike UAVs, but there are casualties in several regions, including Rivne region.

russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 145 drones: 80 drones were shot down

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with a ballistic missile and 145 drones, 80 drones were shot down, and another 42 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 14, the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from Crimea, 145 Shahed-type ударних UAVs and drone-simulators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air raid was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09.00, the downing of 80 Shahed-type ударних UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, west and center of the country has been confirmed. 42 enemy drone-simulators - locationally lost (without negative consequences)

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in social networks.

As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Odesa region, Donetsk region and Kirovohrad region were reportedly affected.

In the Rivne region, on the morning of May 14, air defense forces shot down 4 enemy targets, two people were injured14.05.25, 07:38 • 2804 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
