russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 145 drones: 80 drones were shot down

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with a ballistic missile and 145 drones, 80 drones were shot down, and another 42 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 14, the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from Crimea, 145 Shahed-type ударних UAVs and drone-simulators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air raid was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09.00, the downing of 80 Shahed-type ударних UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, west and center of the country has been confirmed. 42 enemy drone-simulators - locationally lost (without negative consequences) - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in social networks.

As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Odesa region, Donetsk region and Kirovohrad region were reportedly affected.

In the Rivne region, on the morning of May 14, air defense forces shot down 4 enemy targets, two people were injured