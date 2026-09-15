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Russia attacked Ukraine with 200 drones: Air Defense destroyed 187 targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

Overnight, Russia launched 200 attack and decoy drones at Ukraine. Air Defense destroyed or suppressed 187 of them; hits were recorded at seven locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 200 drones: Air Defense destroyed 187 targets

During the night of September 15, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 200 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy launched them from the Russian cities of Orel, Kursk, and Millerovo, as well as from occupied Crimea and Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

As of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 187 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types.

Hits by the enemy’s air attack weapons were recorded at 7 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed targets (debris) at 3 locations.

How many troops and pieces of equipment did Russia lose in a day? General Staff data15.09.26, 07:10 • 1582 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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