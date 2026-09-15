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How many troops and pieces of equipment did Russia lose in a day? General Staff data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Over the past day, the Defense Forces neutralized 1,400 Russian troops and destroyed 1,839 UAVs. Russia's total losses reached 1.51 million personnel.

How many troops and pieces of equipment did Russia lose in a day? General Staff data

Russia’s total combat losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,510,000 military personnel. In the past 24 hours alone, the Defense Forces neutralized another 1,400 occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, UNN writes.

Details

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces also lost 3 armored combat vehicles, 41 artillery systems, 4 multiple-launch rocket systems and 1 air-defense system.

Russia suffered its largest daily loss in operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles—1,839 units. The total number of lost UAVs of this type since the beginning of the invasion has reached 518,280.

More than 12,000 tanks and nearly 50,000 artillery systems

According to the General Staff, the Russian Federation’s total losses also include 12,345 tanks, 25,334 armored combat vehicles, 49,793 artillery systems, 2,131 multiple-launch rocket systems and 1,638 air-defense systems.

In addition, Russia has lost 442 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 5,111 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces also destroyed or damaged 376 vehicles and fuel trucks, 11 ground robotic systems and 7 units of special equipment. Data on Russian losses continues to be уточнено.

Kim Jong Un promised Putin "unchanging support" and Russia's victory in the "sacred war"15.09.26, 05:39 • 10582 views

Stepan Haftko

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