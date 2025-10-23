Russia attacked Ukraine with 130 drones, 92 of them neutralized

Russia launched 130 drones at Ukraine overnight, 92 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 23 (from 19:00 on October 22), the enemy attacked with 130 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 92 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones in the north and east of the country. 25 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 11 locations.