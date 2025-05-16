russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones overnight: 73 of them were shot down

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia
May 16, 12:03 AM • 17514 views

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 15, 06:19 PM • 76089 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 138210 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 92557 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 127275 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 126489 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 171655 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 150601 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 340733 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 105148 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
92%
748mm
Popular news

"We need to work together for peace": Zelenskyy thanked the FIFA president for his support

May 15, 10:13 PM • 38467 views

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack drones

01:06 AM • 27230 views

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

01:45 AM • 25097 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

02:19 AM • 46476 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

03:59 AM • 61130 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 138210 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 156202 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 221031 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 286457 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 340733 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 43624 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 82315 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 111725 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 145647 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 93957 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones overnight: 73 of them were shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

On the night of May 16, russia attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed-type drones and others. Air defense forces shot down 73 strike UAVs, 36 simulators were lost locationally. Odesa, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were affected by the russian attack.

russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones overnight: 73 of them were shot down

Overnight, Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones, 73 drones were shot down, 36 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 16, the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone-simulators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the downing of 73 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed. 36 enemy drone simulators - locationally lost (without negative consequences)

- indicated in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the social network.

As a result of the enemy attack, as reported, Odesa, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions were affected.

Russian drone attack on Kyiv: debris falls recorded, fire breaks out16.05.25, 07:23 • 2654 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Mykolaiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv
Brent
$64.55
Bitcoin
$103,899.60
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.35
Золото
$3,221.75
Ethereum
$2,594.75