russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones overnight: 73 of them were shot down

Overnight, Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones, 73 drones were shot down, 36 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 16, the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone-simulators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the downing of 73 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed. 36 enemy drone simulators - locationally lost (without negative consequences) - indicated in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the social network.

As a result of the enemy attack, as reported, Odesa, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions were affected.

Russian drone attack on Kyiv: debris falls recorded, fire breaks out