Russia struck Sumy region: two people killed, five more wounded - State Emergency Service

A morning missile attack on the Sumy region claimed the lives of at least two civilians and injured five more people. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

The explosion caused a large-scale fire and serious destruction of the residential sector. While rescuers were fighting the fire, the Russian army launched a repeated strike precisely at the site of the aftermath liquidation, deliberately trying to hit State Emergency Service units.

During the extinguishing of the fire, the enemy deliberately re-attacked the rescuers – wrote the State Emergency Service.

Despite the constant threat to life, firefighters completely eliminated all sources of ignition and localized the consequences of the attack.

Russian strike on Sumy region: there are dead and destruction in the residential sector