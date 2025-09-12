$41.310.10
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 15339 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 17046 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 16787 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 28242 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 18289 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 16661 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 39562 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40267 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 53186 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 260 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
11:55 AM • 15339 views
11:55 AM • 15339 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 15796 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:46 AM • 28242 views
08:46 AM • 28242 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 88848 views
Russia struck Sumy region: two people killed, five more wounded - State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1280 views

As a result of the morning missile attack on Sumy region, two people were killed and five were injured. The explosion caused a fire and destruction, and the Russian army repeatedly attacked the site of the aftermath liquidation.

Russia struck Sumy region: two people killed, five more wounded - State Emergency Service

A morning missile attack on the Sumy region claimed the lives of at least two civilians and injured five more people. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

The explosion caused a large-scale fire and serious destruction of the residential sector. While rescuers were fighting the fire, the Russian army launched a repeated strike precisely at the site of the aftermath liquidation, deliberately trying to hit State Emergency Service units.

During the extinguishing of the fire, the enemy deliberately re-attacked the rescuers 

– wrote the State Emergency Service.

Despite the constant threat to life, firefighters completely eliminated all sources of ignition and localized the consequences of the attack.

Russian strike on Sumy region: there are dead and destruction in the residential sector12.09.25, 09:26 • 3406 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine