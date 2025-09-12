Russia struck Sumy region: two people killed, five more wounded - State Emergency Service
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the morning missile attack on Sumy region, two people were killed and five were injured. The explosion caused a fire and destruction, and the Russian army repeatedly attacked the site of the aftermath liquidation.
A morning missile attack on the Sumy region claimed the lives of at least two civilians and injured five more people. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.
Details
The explosion caused a large-scale fire and serious destruction of the residential sector. While rescuers were fighting the fire, the Russian army launched a repeated strike precisely at the site of the aftermath liquidation, deliberately trying to hit State Emergency Service units.
During the extinguishing of the fire, the enemy deliberately re-attacked the rescuers
Despite the constant threat to life, firefighters completely eliminated all sources of ignition and localized the consequences of the attack.
Russian strike on Sumy region: there are dead and destruction in the residential sector12.09.25, 09:26 • 3406 views