12:15 PM • 414 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 956 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 3206 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 8176 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 10885 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 16896 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
September 11, 05:01 AM • 37097 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 44244 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 96769 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 50679 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia might have attacked Poland with drones to prevent partners from transferring air defense systems to Ukraine before winter. Russia also observed NATO's reaction to this attack.

The aggressor state Russia could have attacked Poland with drones to prevent partners from transferring air defense systems to Ukraine before winter. The invaders also wanted to see NATO's reaction to this attack, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

"In my opinion, they could also have done this to prevent partners from transferring air defense systems to Ukraine before winter. To show – we can attack you, you need this. It looks very much like Putin," Zelenskyy emphasized.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that, first and foremost, the Russians were observing NATO's political and military reaction to this attack.

"First of all, Russia wanted an answer – what would happen? What are the partners ready for, what is NATO politically ready for? They also looked at what they are physically ready for, whether they are ready for such an attack," the head of state believes.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine offered Poland the necessary assistance in countering Russian drones. Our state is ready to transfer necessary technologies, train crews, and share necessary intelligence data.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that the Patriot systems in service with Poland are ineffective against massive drone attacks. This is partly because air defense system missiles are significantly more expensive than drones.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World