Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy

The aggressor state Russia could have attacked Poland with drones to prevent partners from transferring air defense systems to Ukraine before winter. The invaders also wanted to see NATO's reaction to this attack, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

"In my opinion, they could also have done this to prevent partners from transferring air defense systems to Ukraine before winter. To show – we can attack you, you need this. It looks very much like Putin," Zelenskyy emphasized.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that, first and foremost, the Russians were observing NATO's political and military reaction to this attack.

"First of all, Russia wanted an answer – what would happen? What are the partners ready for, what is NATO politically ready for? They also looked at what they are physically ready for, whether they are ready for such an attack," the head of state believes.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine offered Poland the necessary assistance in countering Russian drones. Our state is ready to transfer necessary technologies, train crews, and share necessary intelligence data.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that the Patriot systems in service with Poland are ineffective against massive drone attacks. This is partly because air defense system missiles are significantly more expensive than drones.