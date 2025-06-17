Russia attacked Odesa with "Shaheds": there are destructions and victims

On June 17, early in the morning, the Russian army attacked Odesa with "Shaheds". As a result, there are victims. This was announced by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the drone attack on Odesa was massive.

At dawn, the enemy massively attacked Odesa with ударні drones. Despite the active work of our air defense fighters, there is destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure in the city, including residential buildings, an inclusive center, a preschool institution, garages, etc. - said the official in the post.

"There are victims. Information about their number is being clarified," Kiper added.

Let us remind you

In 2025, the number of civilian deaths and injuries in Ukraine increased by 50% compared to last year. In May, 183 civilians were killed and 836 were injured.

Odesa was massively attacked by Russian drones at night: there is one wounded