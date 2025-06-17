Russia attacked Odesa with "Shaheds": there are destructions and victims

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: what is known about the consequences and victims
10:15 PM • 12316 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: what is known about the consequences and victims
June 16, 07:28 PM • 23759 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 39994 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 77602 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 77180 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 84967 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 167921 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 79207 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 77633 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 60138 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.5m/s
71%
749mm
Popular news
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 21636 views
Air defense is shooting down enemy drones in the Kyiv region. The movement of UAVs over the capital has been recorded. June 16, 06:29 PM • 15499 views
Kyiv under attack by enemy "Shaheds": air defense is working, falling debris recorded, cars are on fire09:40 PM • 5806 views
Power outages in Kyiv in some areas amid drone attack10:46 PM • 10067 views
The capital of Ukraine under a combined enemy strike - KMVA11:28 PM • 6658 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 136821 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 158291 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 188078 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 259800 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 316326 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Canada
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 21693 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 40791 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 105887 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 90087 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78251 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Tu-95
The New York Times
Mikoyan MiG-29
James Webb Space Telescope

Russia attacked Odesa with "Shaheds": there are destructions and victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

On the morning of June 17, the Russians massively attacked Odesa with ударні drones. There are destructions and damages to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, and there are victims.

Russia attacked Odesa with "Shaheds": there are destructions and victims

On June 17, early in the morning, the Russian army attacked Odesa with "Shaheds". As a result, there are victims. This was announced by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the drone attack on Odesa was massive.

At dawn, the enemy massively attacked Odesa with ударні drones. Despite the active work of our air defense fighters, there is destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure in the city, including residential buildings, an inclusive center, a preschool institution, garages, etc.

- said the official in the post.

"There are victims. Information about their number is being clarified," Kiper added.

Let us remind you

In 2025, the number of civilian deaths and injuries in Ukraine increased by 50% compared to last year. In May, 183 civilians were killed and 836 were injured.

Odesa was massively attacked by Russian drones at night: there is one wounded04.06.25, 07:43 • 3522 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
Odesa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9