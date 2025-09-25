Russia attacked Kharkiv region with UAVs: one person died - State Emergency Service

On the night of September 25, Russia attacked a frontline settlement in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and there was destruction. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), according to UNN.

Tonight, Russian troops launched a drone attack on the territory of a communal enterprise in the frontline settlement of Prykolotne, Vilkhuvatka community, Kupiansk district. - the post says.

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, there was destruction and a fire in the administrative building.

Unfortunately, a 59-year-old man died - reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

10 rescuers and 3 units of equipment, including a medical team from the State Emergency Service and a community rescue officer, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

Recall

As a result of a massive attack by the Russian Federation on the night of September 25, critical infrastructure facilities in Vinnytsia region suffered significant damage. Part of the city was de-energized and train traffic was stopped.

