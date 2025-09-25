"If the Russians refuse to negotiate in good faith, it will be very bad for their country" - Vance

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that American leader Donald Trump is becoming extremely impatient with the Russians and is confident that the war against Ukraine is detrimental to Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Clash Report.

Details

According to J.D. Vance, Donald Trump "is reacting to the realities on the ground" and "is becoming extremely impatient with the Russians."

Trump is very confident that this war is bad for Russia. He sees the numbers…If the Russians refuse to negotiate in good faith, it will be very bad for their country. That's what Trump made clear – this is not a change in his position - Vance said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Donald Trump now trusts him more than Putin. This happened after Trump realized the falsity of information from the Russian dictator.

The head of state also noted Donald Trump's positive rhetoric regarding the return of all Ukrainian territories. Both leaders seek the earliest possible end to the war, which became known after Zelenskyy's interview with Fox News.

