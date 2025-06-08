$41.470.00
Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery: there are wounded

Kyiv

 338 views

Russian troops shelled Nikopol and Synelnykiv districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Two civilians were injured in Nikopol, one of them in serious condition, houses and cars were damaged.

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery: there are wounded

As a result of Russian shelling that lasted throughout the day in the Dnipropetrovsk region, two men were injured. Nikopol and Synelnyk districts were under attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak.

Details

In the Nikopol district, the Russian occupation forces used FPV drones, heavy artillery, as well as ammunition dropped from drones.

But Nikopol suffered the most – it was there that two civilians were injured, one of them in serious condition. People are provided with the necessary medical assistance.

As a result of enemy strikes in the city, a residential building, an outbuilding and six cars were damaged. Another building was completely destroyed by fire.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
