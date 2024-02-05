Russia announces the liquidation of the "minister of the nsLNR"

The "Minister of Emergency Situations" of the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" Oleksiy Poteshchenko was killed in the temporarily occupied Lysychansk, Luhansk region. This is reported by the Russian media with reference to sources in the Russian department, UNN informs.

Details

As noted, Poteshchenko was killed on February 3 by a hit on a bakery in Lysychansk. The so-called leader of the "lPR" terrorist group, Viktor Pasichnyk, blamed Ukraine for the shelling. According to him, 28 people died as a result of the strike.

According to Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, the plane actually landed at a cafe next to the bakery, where local collaborators had gathered. The bakery itself has already resumed operations.

Over the week, the Defense Forces eliminated more than 6,600 Russian servicemen and destroyed hundreds of pieces of military equipment