Over the week, the Defense Forces eliminated more than 6,600 Russian servicemen and destroyed hundreds of pieces of military equipment

The Defense Forces eliminated 6,640 Russian occupants and 924 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment over the past week. This was reported by the First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, according to UNN .

During the week from January 28 to February 4, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces killed about 6640 enemy personnel - Pavlyuk wrote on Telegram.

According to him, such military equipment of the Russian troops suffered significant losses:

- 63 tanks

- 147 armored combat vehicles

- 234 artillery systems

- 7 MLRS

- 3 air defense installations

- 1 ship

- 290 units of motor vehicles

- 43 units of special equipment

In addition, our defenders destroyed one aircraft, 3 cruise missiles and 132 UAVs.

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 388,750 people, 6343 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.