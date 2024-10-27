Russia announces the “arrival” of a drone in the Tambov region: a fire broke out
A fire breaks out near an oil refinery in the Tambov region of Russia as a result of an attack by 11 drones. The Russian Defense Ministry announces the downing of 51 UAVs over seven Russian regions.
A fire broke out in the Tambov region of Russia as a result of a drone attack on the night of October 27, the governor of the Tambov region, Maxim Yegorov, said. Meanwhile, Russian media reported that the hit was recorded in a village where an oil refinery is located, UNN reports.
Details
The governor of the region said that after midnight local time, a "drone arrival" took place in the Michurinsky municipal district.
"At the moment, we know about 11 drones. A single fire caused by cotton was promptly extinguished by the Russian Emergencies Ministry's Tambov Region. No one was injured. All measures have been taken to ensure safety in the region," the head of the region wrote on Telegram.
Local residents report that the fire broke out at the Transneft-Druzhba dispatching station in the village of Govonikolske. The Michurinsky Oil Refinery is located in the same village, Astra reports .
Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry says that 51 UAVs were allegedly shot down over Russian regions last night.
The agency claims to have destroyed 18 drones over Tambov region, 16 over Belgorod region, four each over Bryansk, Lipetsk and Orel regions, three over Voronezh region, and one over Kursk region. Another UAV was destroyed over the Sea of Azov.
