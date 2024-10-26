A powerful explosion was heard at one of the largest oil refineries in russia in ryazan
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion and fire occurred at the ryazan refinery after a drone flight amid an air raid alert. This is the third largest refinery in russia, which has previously been attacked by Ukrainian drones.
An explosion is reported at the ryazan oil refinery amid an air raid alert. UNN reports this with reference to russian public media and video from locals.
Details
Locals report drone flights and a fire in the area of the ryazan oil refinery. There are also reports of an explosion in the area of the refinery and open fire.
This is the third largest refinery in russia, capable of processing over 17 million tons of oil per year. Previously, Ukrainian UAVs have already struck at this enterprise.
In particular, in May, a primary oil refinery caught fire after a drone attack by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on an oil refinery in ryazan, russia.
