Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his North Korean counterpart that their countries are working to establish a "new and just world order" after Pyongyang helped Moscow drive Ukrainian troops out of a Russian region last year. This was stated in a telegram marking Korea's National Liberation Day, reports KCNA, according to UNN.

Details

Today, Moscow and Pyongyang are standing united in advocating the creation of a new, just world order based on the principles of multipolarity, genuine equality and consideration of national interests. We intend to continue steadfastly following the course set by Russian President Putin and Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK Kim Jong Un toward comprehensive deepening of Russian-Korean cooperation, which benefits our peoples and contributes to ensuring regional and international security - Lavrov wrote.

As stated in the telegram, "the participation of Korean military personnel in the operation to expel bands of Ukrainian Nazis and foreign mercenaries from Kursk land became clear evidence of the traditions of combat comradeship established by our heroic ancestors."

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia had received additional ballistic missiles from the DPRK and planned to deploy an additional contingent on its territory.