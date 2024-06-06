Russia and Belarus are preparing an agreement on security guarantees

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu discussed preparations for a security guarantee agreement between the Russian Federation and Belarus with his Minsk counterpart Alexander volfovich. This is reported by the Russian media with reference to the press service of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, reports UNN.

"They discussed the preparation of the Union state security concept, as well as the draft Russian-Belarusian Treaty on security guarantees," the report says.

According to the press service, the parties also exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation and the international agenda.

Addition

On Thursday, June 6, a spokesman for the state border service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said that border guards do not observe Russian military personnel on the territory of Belarus for a possible invasion, but this direction still remains threatening.