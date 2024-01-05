Rules for the import of medicines have changed in Ukraine: what is known

At the end of 2023, Ukraine changed the rules for importing medicines, including those containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances. Now they can be imported not only on the basis of prescriptions but also on the basis of an information certificate. This is reported by the State Customs Service, UNN writes.

Details

According to the report, starting from December 29, 2023, citizens are allowed to import medicines, including those containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, into Ukraine not only on the basis of a prescription for a medicinal product, as it was before, but also on the basis of an information certificate. The stamp of a healthcare facility is no longer required on these documents, but may be affixed if the facility has one.

It is noted that a prescription or certificate for a medicinal product must be issued in the name of the person importing it. The document must also contain a doctor's signature and seal.

The amount of imported medicines must not exceed the amount specified in the prescription.

"Since the issuance of an information certificate is provided for by the legislation of Ukraine, only citizens who have purchased medicines in Ukraine and re-import them to Ukraine will be able to use it," the customs office added.

However, the procedure for importation of medicines that do not contain narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances in an amount not exceeding five packages of each name per person remains unchanged.

Recall

