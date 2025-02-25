ukenru
Rubio reveals what is planned to be discussed in further talks with Russia

Rubio reveals what is planned to be discussed in further talks with Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26836 views

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it is necessary to find out the conditions under which Russia is ready to end the war. The US plans to start negotiations with both sides of the conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the topic of future talks between Russia and the United States should be the conditions under which Moscow is ready to end the war in Ukraine. Rubio said this in a commentary to Breitbart News, reports UNN.

Details

"Trump wants to end human suffering, not increase or expand it. We have to get them both to the table, starting with the Russians, so we met with them last week, and the main question of that meeting was: "Are you interested in ending this conflict or not?" Many people do not know the answer to this question. If you talk to someone in Europe, they will tell you that Putin is not interested in ending the war. They said they would, under the right conditions. We have not discussed what those conditions are. So, the next step is to meet with them again at some point, with the right group of people in the room, and start outlining what it would take for Russia to stop the war. And obviously, we have to ask Ukraine the same question, because you can't stop a war unless both sides agree to it," Rubio said.

He noted that regardless of whether it takes days or weeks, the US will begin the process of negotiations with both sides.

Recall

It was reported that a week after the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Riyadh, the diplomatic delegations of both countries will meet again for talks in the Saudi capital.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that they will not be attending the meeting in Riyadh today, as reported by the Russian media amid reports that the US and Russian diplomatic delegations will meet again for talks in the Saudi capital.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-nationsUnited Nations
riyadhRiyadh
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

