Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 45088 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 88319 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114901 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106961 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149924 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120264 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135969 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134005 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127715 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124687 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 25918 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34857 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119698 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 48142 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38788 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114877 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119698 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149908 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193173 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193524 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123713 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125867 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155566 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136001 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143455 views
Actual
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24015 views

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced his desire to test the seriousness of Russia's intentions to end the war. The United States emphasizes that without an end to the war, cooperation with Russia in the economic sphere and geopolitics is impossible.

The United States wants to check the seriousness of Russia's intentions to end the war. "There were no negotiations, we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News on February 26, UNN reports.

Details

"It's not about trusting the Russians. It's about actions. Either they are serious about stopping the war, and we will find out when we get in contact with them. We will find out soon enough. If they make maximalist demands that they know cannot be fulfilled, we know they are not serious. But we have to check it out, right? That's the only way to know if it's possible or not," Rubio said.

"And we were very clear with the Russians. There were no negotiations. We did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines. We said, if you are interested, we can't do anything with you, we can't cooperate with you economically, we can't interact with you on a bunch of other things," the US Secretary of State said.

He emphasized that "this cannot happen until the war is over." "And that was our point of view: if you want closer cooperation with the United States on a bunch of other issues around the world, both geopolitical and economic, this war has to end. And so we need to see how serious they are about that, and that's what we're doing, and that's what the president has asked us to do, and that's what we're going to try to do here," Rubio said.

Rubio says US won't lift sanctions on Russia until deal to end Ukraine war - Bloomberg19.02.25, 08:30 • 79734 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising