Rubio called for an investigation into cases in which U.S. vessels came under attack from Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that attacks by Ukraine on vessels linked to the United States and on American oil supplies are causing concern. Rubio said this on Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

Most of the increase in oil prices over the past few weeks, which has now stabilized, is related to the Black Sea, Ukraine and russia, as well as Yemen and the Houthis. So, these are the two things that really caused most of the increase we saw about a week ago - Rubio said.

According to him, Ukraine says: "Every night, missiles are launched at Kyiv and hit civilians. We need to respond."

I think you saw the attack involving 5,000 drones on Moscow or russia about 48 hours ago from their side. On the other hand, this really does have an impact of its own. However, the only thing that concerns us is that over the past few months, in several cases, vessels linked to the United States and American oil supplies have been targeted. Probably unintentionally, but they were nevertheless targeted by Ukraine. And this is something that needs to be resolved. We cannot allow this to happen - Rubio added.

Background

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to insist on an agreement for Ukraine and russia to mutually cease strikes on energy infrastructure during his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York.