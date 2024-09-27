Rostov Region Governor Confirms UAV Attack: Wreckage Falls Near Oil Refinery

The governor of the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, Vasily Golubev, said that a drone attack near Novoshakhtynsk on the night of September 27 caused a fire. RosZmіnform reports that the wreckage of the UAV fell near a power line near the oil refinery, UNN reports .

Details

According to the governor of Rostov region, 6 UAVs were allegedly shot down near Novoshakhtynsk that night.

"As a result of the falling debris, grass caught fire in the field. The fire was promptly extinguished by rescue services. No casualties or damage to the ground were reported," Golubev wrote on Telegram.

According to the Russian media, according to local residents, the wreckage of the UAV fell near a power line.

The Novaya Sokolovka neighborhood of Novoshakhtyn was attacked, a 5-minute drive from the Novoshakhtyn Oil Refinery.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, overnight air defense shot down nine unmanned aerial vehicles: six UAVs over the territory of Rostov region and three over the territory of Belgorod region.

Earlier, UNN reported about a UAV attack on Rostov region.