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Ronaldo left the Portugal national team camp before the Nations League matches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

Cristiano Ronaldo left the Portugal national team camp before the Nations League matches. The reason was coach Jorge Jesus's remarks after the forward did not take the field.

Ronaldo left the Portugal national team camp before the Nations League matches
Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: AP/Gareth Patterson

Portugal national team forward Cristiano Ronaldo left the Portugal national team's camp ahead of the Nations League matches against Denmark and Norway. The forward was likely offended at not being brought on as a substitute in the match against Norway; however, as Ronaldo stated, he left the team after words from head coach Jorge Jesus, UNN reports. 

Details 

On Sunday, September 27, as part of the second round of Nations League Group 4A, the Norway and Portugal national teams met. The match ended with a 2:1 victory for Portugal, but fans' attention was drawn to the fact that Portugal's biggest star, Cristiano Ronaldo, spent the entire match on the bench, something that had not happened in 18 years. 

The last time something similar happened was on June 15, 2008—in the group stage of the European Championship against Switzerland. Portugal had already secured a place in the quarterfinals at that point, so Luiz Felipe Scolari fielded an experimental lineup. Ronaldo remained on the bench, and Portugal lost 0:2.

After the match against Norway, Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus said that there was no conflict between him and Ronaldo, and therefore urged journalists not to inflate a problem where none existed. 

"Respect for the opponent, a great opponent, with the mission of winning the Nations League, and I don't have just one player. I have 23 of them. You can ask any questions about any player. As for Ronaldo: one question is too few, three is too many. I will answer only two questions about Ronaldo. The main reason we are here is Denmark, and I am the national team head coach," Jesus said. 

When asked about Jesus's promise that Ronaldo would play 30 minutes in the match, the coach replied: "I spoke with him. I can promise anything. I am the coach. This is too difficult for your head... I am the coach; I told the player that he would not start, but I was taking him on the bench. Since I saw the game in my own way, he did not come on. There will never be a player who changes my ideas. Never." 

It should be noted that on October 1, the Portugal national team is scheduled to play Denmark, and on October 4, Norway. However, as the Portuguese Football Federation reported, Cristiano left the national team's training camp in Copenhagen. 

Ronaldo himself wrote on Instagram: "After the national team head coach's press conference and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I decided to leave the national team. In due time, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that prompted me to leave the national team, to which I have always given all my strength. And now it is time to wish Portugal and all my teammates, without exception, good luck." 

The media also published a video showing Ronaldo leaving the national team's camp. 

Recall

Cristiano Ronaldo believes that this year will "probably" be his last as a professional footballer. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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