Romanian President Iohannis announces his resignation

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced from the Cotroceni Palace on Monday that he was resigning, UNN reports, citing RFI Romania.

Details

On Monday, February 10, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced that the impeachment procedure is "useless" and will lead Romania to a crisis. The announcement was made in the context of a debate in parliament on the removal of the Romanian president.

"In order to relieve Romanian citizens of this crisis, I am resigning as president of Romania. I will leave office the day after tomorrow, February 12," Iohannis announced.

"In a few days, the Romanian parliament will vote for my removal, and Romania will enter a crisis as a referendum on the president's resignation begins," he said.

"This is a futile step, because I will resign in a few months anyway, after the election of a new president. This is an unreasonable approach because I have never violated the Constitution. It is a damaging approach, because from now on, everyone loses, no one wins," Johannis said.

Addendum

The POT, AUR, SOS România, and USR parties managed to collect the necessary signatures to start the procedure for the removal of President Iohannis in parliament. A plenary session to discuss the president's removal was scheduled for Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in parliament.

His resignation was insistently demanded by supporters of pro-Russian presidential candidate Kelin Georgescu and some voices from the PNL, the newspaper notes.