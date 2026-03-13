Romania twice scrambled F-16 and Typhoon fighters due to drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
Romanian and German aircraft took off due to aerial targets near Tulcea. Drone debris was found in the Hiliya-Veche area after a Russian attack on Ukraine.
On Friday, March 13, Romania scrambled fighter jets twice due to drone threats. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Romanian Ministry of National Defense.
Details
Around 10:00 AM, radars detected aerial targets north of Tulcea County (Chilia Veche - Valcove area). Two F-16 aircraft took off from Borcea Air Base.
Later, drone debris fell in the Chilia Veche area. Around 11:55 AM, two Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the German Air Force took off from "Mihail Kogălniceanu" Air Base.
The air alert was canceled around 12:50 PM. Search teams are conducting ground operations to identify possible drone debris in the specified areas
Recall
On the night of March 13, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 126 drones, 117 of which were neutralized.