Romania twice scrambled F-16 and Typhoon fighters due to drone attack

On Friday, March 13, Romania scrambled fighter jets twice due to drone threats. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Romanian Ministry of National Defense.

Details

Around 10:00 AM, radars detected aerial targets north of Tulcea County (Chilia Veche - Valcove area). Two F-16 aircraft took off from Borcea Air Base.

Later, drone debris fell in the Chilia Veche area. Around 11:55 AM, two Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the German Air Force took off from "Mihail Kogălniceanu" Air Base.

The air alert was canceled around 12:50 PM. Search teams are conducting ground operations to identify possible drone debris in the specified areas - reported the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

Recall

On the night of March 13, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 126 drones, 117 of which were neutralized.