Romania declared the military attaché of the Russian Federation and his deputy as persona non grata
Kyiv • UNN
The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared the Russian military attaché and his deputy in Bucharest as persona non grata. The decision was made due to violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania reported that the Romanian authorities have decided to declare the military attaché, the aviation attaché, and the naval attaché of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, as well as their deputy, persona non grata on the territory of the country. This is stated in the press release of the department, writes UNN.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that the Romanian authorities have decided to declare the military attaché, the aviation attaché, and the naval attaché of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, as well as their deputy, persona non grata on the territory of Romania, for conducting activities that contradict the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961
According to information, on March 5, 2025, these issues were conveyed to the Russian side during a summons to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, by order of Minister Emil Urzică, the chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation embassy in Bucharest.
