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Rolls-Royce to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in modernizing Britain's aerospace and defense facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

Rolls-Royce will invest approximately $400 million in modernizing aerospace and defense facilities in the United Kingdom. The investment will cover five cities.

Rolls-Royce to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in modernizing Britain's aerospace and defense facilities
Photo: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

British engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce announced on Monday that it is investing $397.9 million in the construction and modernization of manufacturing and engineering facilities in the United Kingdom for the aerospace and defense sectors, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The company will invest more than $185.5 million in creating new engineering and manufacturing facilities in Derby, where its civil aviation operations are concentrated.

In addition, Rolls-Royce will invest more than $198.8 million in its facilities in Bristol, Inchinnan, Rotherham and Ansty to modernize its defense capabilities and expand production volumes.

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"From Derby and Bristol to Rotherham, Glasgow and Warwickshire, this will help preserve skilled jobs, strengthen our sovereign industrial capacity and drive the development of communities across the United Kingdom," UK Finance Minister John Healey said in a statement.

According to the company, it has invested more than £3 billion in the United Kingdom since 2023, and in 2025 alone spent more than £2.8 billion on procurement from British suppliers.

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In addition

In July, Rolls-Royce reported a 46% increase in underlying operating profit (to £2.5 billion) for the first half of the year, driven by strong demand for the company's products in the aerospace and defense sectors.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
John Healey
Reuters
Glasgow
Great Britain