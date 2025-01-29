ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Luxury smuggling: someone tried to import a Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow into Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

Kyiv Customs prevented the illegal import of a rare 1976 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II. The owner from Lviv region tried to import the car worth UAH 1.2 million under a fake environmental certificate.

Customs officers uncovered an attempt to smuggle a luxury English vintage car Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II, UNN reports, citing Kyiv Customs.

Details

Kyiv Customs officers prevented the illegal importation of a 1976 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II vintage car, a member of the elite Silver Shadow series, into Ukraine. The car was imported under a fake certificate of environmental compliance. Its owner in Ukraine was a resident of Lviv region.

During the customs clearance, the customs officers had doubts about the authenticity of the certificate of conformity, according to which the car allegedly met the Euro-2 environmental standard, the minimum level required for legal import of vehicles into Ukraine. 

However, further verification confirmed that the certificate was fake. The Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine confirmed that the Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II does not meet Euro 2 standards. According to their estimates, the average cost of similar cars is about UAH 1.2 million.

On January 2, 2025, Kyiv Customs transferred the relevant materials to the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security in Kyiv region on the facts of possible offenses under Articles 201-4 and 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, the Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv has decided to arrest the car. The investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

A shipment of smuggled iPhones worth $500,000 was stopped by customs officers at the border. The cell phones were hidden behind the decorative lining of the car. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

