Luxury smuggling: someone tried to import a Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow into Ukraine

Customs officers uncovered an attempt to smuggle a luxury English vintage car Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II, UNN reports, citing Kyiv Customs.

Details

Kyiv Customs officers prevented the illegal importation of a 1976 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II vintage car, a member of the elite Silver Shadow series, into Ukraine. The car was imported under a fake certificate of environmental compliance. Its owner in Ukraine was a resident of Lviv region.

During the customs clearance, the customs officers had doubts about the authenticity of the certificate of conformity, according to which the car allegedly met the Euro-2 environmental standard, the minimum level required for legal import of vehicles into Ukraine.

However, further verification confirmed that the certificate was fake. The Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine confirmed that the Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II does not meet Euro 2 standards. According to their estimates, the average cost of similar cars is about UAH 1.2 million.

On January 2, 2025, Kyiv Customs transferred the relevant materials to the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security in Kyiv region on the facts of possible offenses under Articles 201-4 and 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, the Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv has decided to arrest the car. The investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

