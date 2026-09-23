Rolls-Royce will test a $10 million electric car for 350 weeks

Rolls-Royce has launched an extensive testing program for the Project Nightingale electric roadster, which could cost as much as $10 million. The company plans to produce only 100 such cars, Autoblog reports, according to UNN.

Details

Project Nightingale is a two-seat, open-top electric grand tourer created as part of Rolls-Royce's revived bespoke coachbuilding program. Its design is inspired by experimental models from the British marque dating back to the 1920s.

The testing program will last a total of 350 weeks. The prototypes will be tested in various climatic conditions—from the Arctic Circle to the deserts of the Arabian Peninsula—as well as at altitudes of up to approximately 2,750 meters.

The prototypes have already undergone more than 1,400 hours of aerodynamic testing

Several Project Nightingale prototypes have already completed a total of 1,430 hours of computer-based aerodynamic modeling and wind-tunnel testing.

Rolls-Royce will separately test the special mechanism of the Piano Bag cover, which opens sideways. It is planned to be tested more than 15,000 times.

The official price of the Project Nightingale has not yet been announced. According to preliminary estimates, each car will cost approximately $9.5–10 million, and it will be available for purchase only by invitation from Rolls-Royce.

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