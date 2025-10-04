$41.280.00
General Staff confirmed the hit on an oil refinery in the Leningrad region, the enemy ship "Buyan-M" and equipment, and the command post of the 8th army of the Russian Federation
08:00 AM • 10361 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Roksolana Pyrtko on the role of business: from economic activity to the protection and development of children during the war

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

Roksolana Pyrtko, CEO of the shopping and entertainment centers "Roksolana" and "Spartak" in Lviv, spoke about the role of business - from economic activity to the protection and development of children during wartime.

Roksolana Pyrtko on the role of business: from economic activity to the protection and development of children during the war

Roksolana Pyrtko, CEO of the Roksolana and Spartak shopping and entertainment centers in Lviv, believes that the role of business during wartime goes far beyond economic activity. "Thousands of people visit our spaces every day, and we feel a responsibility to create conditions not only for shopping or leisure, but also for supporting children who have suffered the most from the war," she emphasizes.

In Lviv’s Roksolana Mall and Spartak Entertainment and Sports Center, projects are already underway that help restore a sense of normality for children. These include wrestling tournaments for youth, charity celebrations for internally displaced children, and the "My Hero Defenders" campaign, where each drawing became a symbol of gratitude and was rewarded with a gift.

Roksolana Pyrtko separately stresses that such initiatives are possible thanks to partnerships between business, communities, and charitable foundations. This cooperation makes it possible to transform commercial spaces into places where children can receive not only entertainment but also support, new knowledge, and a sense of stability.

"Our experience shows that even simple events - an exhibition, a sports tournament, or a children’s holiday - can give children a sense of safety and return to them a part of normal life," says Roksolana Pyrtko.

In her view, business has the chance to show that its mission goes far beyond commerce. Creating safe spaces for children, supporting their initiatives, and working together with communities is a contribution that will help the country endure and preserve the next generation.

Lilia Podolyak

