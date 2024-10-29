Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: one killed, number of wounded increased
A 39-year-old man is killed and 12 people are wounded in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. A three-story residential building was almost destroyed, and surrounding buildings were damaged.
A man was killed in a rocket attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih. The number of victims has increased. This was announced by the head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, UNN reports.
He noted that the attack almost destroyed a three-story residential building in a dense apartment building.
So far, 12 wounded have been identified - three in surgery, including two men with very serious injuries.
Unfortunately, a 39-year-old man died in the operating room of the hospital after suffering a severe open head injury. The doctors did everything they could,
In addition, he said, there were a lot of damaged houses around the arrival site, with broken windows and balconies.
An emergency rescue operation is underway.
In Kryvyi Rih , there was rocket attack, which resulted in injuries.
