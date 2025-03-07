Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: five people in critical condition
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian rocket attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, 4 people were killed, 32 injured. Of the 19 hospitalized, five are in critical condition.
In Kryvyi Rih, after the enemy's rocket attack, 19 people are in the hospital, five of them in extremely serious condition. This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih District Military Administration, Yevhen Sytnichenko, during a telethon, as reported by UNN.
"Yesterday, the rescue and search operations were completed, and at this moment, 32 people have been injured. Among them, 19 are in the hospital, and of those 19, five are in extremely serious condition," said Sytnichenko.
Supplement
Work has been completed at the site of the Russian rocket strike in Kryvyi Rih. The Office of the Prosecutor General reported on the consequences of the attack by the Russian Federation on the hotel in Kryvyi Rih: 4 people died and 32 people were injured. Most of the hospitalized patients are in "serious" and moderate condition.
On March 6, the President of Ukraine reported that the Russian Federation struck with ballistic missiles at a hotel where volunteers from Ukraine, the USA, and Great Britain were staying.