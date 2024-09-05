Rocket attack on educational institution in Poltava: death toll rises to 55

At least 55 people are known to have been killed and another 328 injured as a result of a Russian attack on an educational institution in Poltava. This was stated by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Poltava. The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an educational institution in Poltava has risen to 55. 328 people were injured - the emergency workers summarized.

The State Emergency Service noted that the attack partially destroyed a six-story building of the educational building. There are probably still people under the rubble.

So far, rescuers have dismantled and removed more than 2,000 tons of construction waste.

Search and rescue operations continue with due regard to the safety component - the SES summarized.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Poltava region, Kostyantyn Semeniuk, said that law enforcement is considering both the possibility of a reconnaissance drone and the possibility of a missile strike on the territory of the educational institution.

Tragedy in Poltava: Occupants attacked a military educational institution, the Land Forces Command is investigating and strengthening security measures