Rocket attack on communications institute in Poltava: death toll rises to 56

Another person who was injured in a rocket attack on the military communications institute died in a Poltava hospital.

This was reported by Poltava City Council Secretary Kateryna Yamshchykova to Suspilne, UNN reports.

According to official figures, 56 people died and 328 were injured.

Addendum

On September 5, emergency rescue operations at the site of the rocket attack on the educational institution in Poltava were completed. At the time , 55 people were reported deadand 328 injured.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Poltava region, Kostyantyn Semeniuk, said that law enforcement officers are considering both the possibility of a reconnaissance drone and the possibility of an enemy missile hitting the territory of the educational institution.