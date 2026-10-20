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Robert Kennedy's granddaughter died at the age of 42 — what is known about her and her life

Kyiv • UNN

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Kylie Kennedy died on September 21 at her home in Massachusetts. The cause and circumstances of her death have not been disclosed.

Robert Kennedy's granddaughter died at the age of 42 — what is known about her and her life

Kylie Kennedy — one of the granddaughters of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy — has died; the causes and circumstances are currently unknown, UNN reports, citing TMZ.

According to an online obituary, Kylie passed away on September 21 at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts.

The cause and circumstances of her death have not yet been disclosed.

Kylie was the daughter of Michael Kennedy (the sixth of Robert and Ethel's 11 children) and Victoria Denise Gifford, whose father was NFL legend Frank Gifford.

Kylie was only 13 when her father, Michael, tragically died: while skiing and playing football with other members of the Kennedy family, he crashed into a tree. It happened on New Year's Eve in 1997.

In Russia, a court arrested Kennedy’s grandson in absentia for serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine12.08.26, 20:35 • 9919 views

She later dedicated herself to education. After graduating from Georgetown University, Kylie began her career working at a school for children from socially vulnerable families as part of the "Teach For America" program. She later earned advanced degrees from Pace University and Harvard.

Although Kylie largely led a private life, in 2012 she briefly found herself at the center of national attention: ​​her cousin Conor Kennedy and his then-girlfriend Taylor Swift allegedly appeared at her wedding uninvited. Taylor has always denied that she came uninvited — she insisted that she had received an invitation and even claimed that Kylie thanked her for attending.

In recent years, Kylie had to endure severe hardships: she lost her daughter Josie, who died several days after birth. In addition, in 2020 Kylie suffered a serious spinal cord injury, leaving her paralyzed.

She was only 42 years old.

Antonina Tumanova

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