Road accident with death of National Guard officer: court remanded Tandyr in custody until April 12

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has remanded in custody judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who is accused of committing a fatal car accident that killed National Guard member Vadym Bondarenko, UNN reports citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As noted, the defense demanded that the measure of restraint be changed to house arrest. At the same time, the court of appeal agreed with the prosecutor's arguments and upheld the decision of the court of first instance.

Tandir will be held in custody until April 12, 2024.

Addendum

On the night of May 26, Judge Oleksiy Tandyr, head of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv Region, ran over a National Guard officer to his death at a checkpoint in the capital. The judge was detained on the spot.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported to UNN that it had launched an investigation under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated, which led to the death of the victim).

At its meeting on May 27, the High Council of Justice granted the Deputy Prosecutor General's motion to grant consent to the judge's detention. Judge Tandir was sent to custody for two months.

The judge himself claims that he was not drunk, but was in a state of shock after the accident.

On February 13, the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of judge Oleksiy Tandyr until April 12.