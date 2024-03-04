Road accident with death of National Guard officer: court remanded Tandyr in custody until April 12

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18953 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 63229 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 46554 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 219777 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 196247 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178450 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222704 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249617 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155452 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371709 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 64478 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 83813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 47251 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39515 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 19057 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 63241 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 219788 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 177810 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 196255 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12618 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21424 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21917 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41076 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48794 views
Road accident with death of National Guard officer: court remanded Tandyr in custody until April 12

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18172 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal remanded in custody until April 12 judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who is accused of killing a National Guard officer in a drunken car accident.

Road accident with death of National Guard officer: court remanded Tandyr in custody until April 12

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has remanded in custody judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who is accused of committing a fatal car accident that killed National Guard member Vadym Bondarenko, UNN reports citing the Office of the Prosecutor General. 

Details 

As noted, the defense demanded that the measure of restraint be changed to house arrest. At the same time, the court of appeal agreed with the prosecutor's arguments and upheld the decision of the court of first instance.

Tandir will be held in custody until April 12, 2024.

Addendum

On the night of May 26, Judge Oleksiy Tandyr, head of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv Region, ran over a National Guard officer to his death at a checkpoint in the capital. The judge was detained on the spot.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported to UNN that it had launched an investigation under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated, which led to the death of the victim).

At its meeting  on May 27, the High Council of Justice granted the Deputy Prosecutor General's motion to grant consent to the judge's detention. Judge Tandir was sent to custody for two months.

The judge himself claims that he was not drunk, but was in a state of shock after the accident.

On February 13, the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of judge Oleksiy Tandyr until April 12. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
National Guard of Ukraine
