Rivers in the TOT of Donetsk region are deadly dangerous due to the content of chemicals
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers caused an ecological disaster in the Donetsk region. Rivers are polluted with toxic substances, in particular, a high level of nitrite nitrogen, phosphates, mercury and petroleum products, which makes the water deadly dangerous.
The criminal disarray of the occupiers is causing an environmental disaster in Donetsk region. Rivers in the temporarily occupied territories are polluted with poisonous substances.
This is reported by the Center of National Resistance writes UNN.
russians are destroying not only people, but also Ukrainian nature. According to the so-called "Rosrybnadzor", the water contains a high level of nitrite nitrogen, phosphates and mercury, and local accumulations of petroleum products
In fact, the water contains the entire periodic table, which makes it deadly to humans, flora and fauna.
The Center of National Resistance calls to record all the crimes of the occupiers and transmit the relevant information via anonymous chat-bot.
Let us remind you
