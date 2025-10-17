Reuters learned the menu of Zelenskyy and Trump's lunch at the White House: what was served

Reuters learned what was served for lunch during the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"US President Donald Trump has often served beef to White House guests at recent lunches, but the President of Ukraine will be having chicken," the publication writes.

Here's what was on the menu, according to a Reuters photo:

appetizer: Autumn green salad with crispy artichokes and lemon-cream dressing with fennel;

main course: Roasted chicken with sweet potato hash, snap pea fricassee, and arugula-rosemary aioli;

dessert: McIntosh apples and caramel chiffon with clementine ice cream and blackberry sauce.

