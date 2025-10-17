Retired US Navy officer says Washington unlikely to provide Kyiv with Tomahawk missiles

$41.640.12
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
04:16 PM • 5752 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
02:20 PM • 12514 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 15646 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
12:25 PM • 11067 views
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Exclusive
11:59 AM • 15651 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
11:57 AM • 13680 views
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
October 17, 11:03 AM • 15044 views
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week
Exclusive
October 17, 08:14 AM • 20887 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 49803 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Near Odesa, a truck driver hit two soldiers near a checkpoint: they could not be savedOctober 17, 07:36 AM • 11248 views
Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in four regions - Ministry of EnergyOctober 17, 07:42 AM • 30299 views
Russia shot down its own plane during a night drone attack on Crimea - Ukrainian NavyOctober 17, 08:29 AM • 5446 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 15958 views
Repelling a drone attack on occupied Crimea: the Navy clarified that Russian air defense shot down its own Su-30SMOctober 17, 11:12 AM • 3456 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 49803 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 76330 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 104773 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 71987 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 96333 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Keir Starmer
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Slovakia
UNN Lite
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 16110 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 52122 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 100281 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 76741 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 77862 views
Retired US Navy officer says Washington unlikely to provide Kyiv with Tomahawk missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1194 views

Retired US Navy officer Mark Montgomery stated that the US is unlikely to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles due to the need for American assistance in their operation. He noted that intelligence and mission routing would involve the US, which might be unacceptable to Donald Trump.

Retired US Navy officer says Washington unlikely to provide Kyiv with Tomahawk missiles

A retired US Navy officer told the BBC that the US is unlikely to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles due to the level of American assistance required to operate them, UNN reports.

Details

Mark Montgomery said that "intelligence, targeting, mission routing would involve the US in a way that Donald Trump would eventually feel very uncomfortable with."

What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump17.10.25, 11:14 • 20887 views

He added that the missiles require "special equipment" that the US is unlikely to want to transfer.

According to him, there is a possibility that Trump could offer missiles to Kyiv, but he believes that this is "more of a political issue than a military one - I don't think we'll see it on the battlefield anytime soon."

"Tomahawk" against Russia: Trump prepared a presentation - how high-precision missiles will help Ukraine's defense17.10.25, 18:31 • 1468 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine