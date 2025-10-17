Retired US Navy officer says Washington unlikely to provide Kyiv with Tomahawk missiles
Retired US Navy officer Mark Montgomery stated that the US is unlikely to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles due to the need for American assistance in their operation. He noted that intelligence and mission routing would involve the US, which might be unacceptable to Donald Trump.
A retired US Navy officer told the BBC that the US is unlikely to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles due to the level of American assistance required to operate them, UNN reports.
Mark Montgomery said that "intelligence, targeting, mission routing would involve the US in a way that Donald Trump would eventually feel very uncomfortable with."
He added that the missiles require "special equipment" that the US is unlikely to want to transfer.
According to him, there is a possibility that Trump could offer missiles to Kyiv, but he believes that this is "more of a political issue than a military one - I don't think we'll see it on the battlefield anytime soon."
