Retired US Navy officer says Washington unlikely to provide Kyiv with Tomahawk missiles

A retired US Navy officer told the BBC that the US is unlikely to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles due to the level of American assistance required to operate them, UNN reports.

Details

Mark Montgomery said that "intelligence, targeting, mission routing would involve the US in a way that Donald Trump would eventually feel very uncomfortable with."

What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump

He added that the missiles require "special equipment" that the US is unlikely to want to transfer.

According to him, there is a possibility that Trump could offer missiles to Kyiv, but he believes that this is "more of a political issue than a military one - I don't think we'll see it on the battlefield anytime soon."

"Tomahawk" against Russia: Trump prepared a presentation - how high-precision missiles will help Ukraine's defense