Rest after 90 days of fighting: MP talks about the rotation mechanism as an alternative to demobilization
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense has developed a rotation mechanism: after 90 days of fighting, a soldier has the right to several months of rest. It is impossible to regulate this at the level of law.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has developed a new rotation mechanism at the front, which provides for several months of rest after 90 days of continuous service and participation in combat operations. This was announced on Radio Liberty by People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky, reports UNN.
He noted that the relevant mechanism is an alternative to the law on demobilization.
The rotation mechanism has been developed: after 90 days of direct participation in combat operations, a person has the right to rest, again, for several months. This is an alternative to dismissal or the establishment of clear terms of service
According to him, it is impossible to regulate the relevant norm at the level of the law, so most likely it will be "subordinate normative legal acts, directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces".
This should be a directive: either a decision of the headquarters, or an order of the commander-in-chief. ... Because at the level of the law, we cannot take into account the peculiarities of combat operations, when how many people can be dismissed
He also said that the law on clear terms of service has already been developed, but there are currently no opportunities for its adoption.
Recently, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that, together with the General Staff, it is actively working on a draft law on demobilization. The agency emphasizes the social importance of this document.
