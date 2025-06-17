Responsibility for inaccurate declaration and illicit enrichment: The Rada has changed the conditions

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a whole a bill that changes the conditions for liability for inaccurate declaration and illegal enrichment. This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the draft law card №13271-1.

Details

№13271-1 - Change of declaration thresholds and special confiscation. In general (245) - Zheleznyak said.

According to the bill, it will be stipulated that liability for intentional inclusion of deliberately false information in the declaration arises if such information differs from reliable information by an amount from 750 to 2,500 subsistence minimums, i.e. from UAH 2.27 million to UAH 7.57 million.

Currently, it is envisaged that liability for intentional inclusion of deliberately false information in the declaration arises if the amounts differ from UAH 1 million 514 thousand to UAH 6 million 56 thousand.

The fine for such an act is also increased - from UAH 68 to UAH 102 thousand. Currently - from 51 thousand to 68 thousand hryvnias.

Intentional inclusion of deliberately false information in the declaration of a person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government, if such information differs from reliable information by more than 2,500 subsistence minimums (UAH 7.57 million), shall be punishable by a fine of UAH 102 thousand to UAH 136 thousand.

Currently, such a fine was from 68 hryvnias to 102 thousand hryvnias.

Amendments are also envisaged, according to which liability for illegal enrichment arises in the event of the acquisition of assets, the value of which exceeds its legal income by more than 2,750 subsistence minimums, i.e. by UAH 8 million 327 thousand.

Currently, illegal enrichment is considered if the value of assets exceeds its legal income by more than 6,500 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens.

In addition, a period is established for monitoring the lifestyle of declarants, which may not exceed four months from the date of the decision to conduct it.

Recall

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) during 2024-2025 launched full inspections of 23 declarations of officials of territorial recruitment centers and social support. As a result of the inspection, violations of UAH 36.8 million were detected in 18 of them.