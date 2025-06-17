Responsibility for inaccurate declaration and illicit enrichment: The Rada has changed the conditions

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 50293 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 110198 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 107541 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 161820 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 147784 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 150189 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 126918 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106047 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 178501 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83290 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
6.3m/s
55%
748mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualtiesJune 17, 05:19 AM • 85427 views
Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.June 17, 06:04 AM • 78475 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in NyvkyJune 17, 06:45 AM • 126993 views
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General. 08:28 AM • 56386 views
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters 11:16 AM • 27940 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 248003 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 273330 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 296627 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 367711 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 420726 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 81182 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 95986 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 157857 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 117842 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78761 views
Actual
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Responsibility for inaccurate declaration and illicit enrichment: The Rada has changed the conditions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 776 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law that changes the conditions of responsibility for inaccurate declaration. Declaration thresholds have been changed and fines for submitting false data have been increased.

Responsibility for inaccurate declaration and illicit enrichment: The Rada has changed the conditions

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a whole a bill that changes the conditions for liability for inaccurate declaration and illegal enrichment. This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the draft law card №13271-1.

Details

№13271-1 - Change of declaration thresholds and special confiscation. In general (245)

- Zheleznyak said.

According to the bill, it will be stipulated that liability for intentional inclusion of deliberately false information in the declaration arises if such information differs from reliable information by an amount from 750 to 2,500 subsistence minimums, i.e. from UAH 2.27 million to UAH 7.57 million.

Currently, it is envisaged that liability for intentional inclusion of deliberately false information in the declaration arises if the amounts differ from UAH 1 million 514 thousand to UAH 6 million 56 thousand.

The fine for such an act is also increased - from UAH 68 to UAH 102 thousand. Currently - from 51 thousand to 68 thousand hryvnias.

Intentional inclusion of deliberately false information in the declaration of a person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government, if such information differs from reliable information by more than 2,500 subsistence minimums (UAH 7.57 million), shall be punishable by a fine of UAH 102 thousand to UAH 136 thousand.

Currently, such a fine was from 68 hryvnias to 102 thousand hryvnias.

Amendments are also envisaged, according to which liability for illegal enrichment arises in the event of the acquisition of assets, the value of which exceeds its legal income by more than 2,750 subsistence minimums, i.e. by UAH 8 million 327 thousand.

Currently, illegal enrichment is considered if the value of assets exceeds its legal income by more than 6,500 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens.

In addition, a period is established for monitoring the lifestyle of declarants, which may not exceed four months from the date of the decision to conduct it.

Recall

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) during 2024-2025 launched full inspections of 23 declarations of officials of territorial recruitment centers and social support. As a result of the inspection, violations of UAH 36.8 million were detected in 18 of them.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9