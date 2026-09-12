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Resist: The SBU warned of liability for participating in Russia’s pseudo-elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The SBU called on residents of the temporarily occupied territories to ignore the pseudo-elections and not help the occupiers. Collaborative activity is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Resist: The SBU warned of liability for participating in Russia’s pseudo-elections

The Russians are once again preparing an electoral farce in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU Office in Kherson region, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers warn: participation in organizing or holding pseudo-elections, working at "election commissions," campaigning, and other assistance to the occupiers constitute collaborationist activity.

Such actions carry criminal liability under Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property

— the statement says.

Law enforcement officers urge people to ignore the "elections" and not help the enemy legitimize the occupation.

Everyone who knowingly works for the occupiers must remember: they will not escape responsibility. Resist. Do not ruin your future for the sake of a Russian "passport" or the occupiers’ promises

— the SBU addressed residents of the TOT.

We would like to remind you

The Russian military command in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region is using the names of deceased servicemen to vote in the "elections" to the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

"Yabloko" called on Russians to spoil ballots after the party was barred from the State Duma elections11.09.26, 06:31 • 4572 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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