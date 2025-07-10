"Reserve+" failure: Ministry of Defense expects restoration of work soon

The Ministry of Defense confirmed a malfunction in the "Reserve+" application and indicated that the application is expected to resume normal operation in the near future, writes UNN.

In the operation of "Reserve+", there are temporary difficulties with authorization, which is slower due to high load. Specialists are working to eliminate the problem - reported the Ministry of Defense.

At the same time, as indicated, "if the user has already generated a PDF document in the system, they can freely use it during checks - such a document has the same legal force as a paper one."

We expect the application to work in normal mode in the near future - indicated the Ministry of Defense.

Recall

Earlier, users reported a malfunction in the "Reserve+" application.

Massive failure in "Reserve+" on July 10: application paralyzed