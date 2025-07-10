$41.770.07
Will allow attracting up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund with €3 billion for guarantees and grants for Ukraine
10:35 AM
Will allow attracting up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund with €3 billion for guarantees and grants for Ukraine
09:06 AM
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
"Reserve+" failure: Ministry of Defense expects restoration of work soon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

The Ministry of Defense confirmed temporary difficulties with authorization in the "Reserve+" application due to high load. Specialists are working to eliminate the problem, and a quick restoration of the application's operation is expected.

"Reserve+" failure: Ministry of Defense expects restoration of work soon

The Ministry of Defense confirmed a malfunction in the "Reserve+" application and indicated that the application is expected to resume normal operation in the near future, writes UNN.

In the operation of "Reserve+", there are temporary difficulties with authorization, which is slower due to high load. Specialists are working to eliminate the problem

- reported the Ministry of Defense.

At the same time, as indicated, "if the user has already generated a PDF document in the system, they can freely use it during checks - such a document has the same legal force as a paper one."

We expect the application to work in normal mode in the near future

- indicated the Ministry of Defense.

Recall

Earlier, users reported a malfunction in the "Reserve+" application.

Massive failure in "Reserve+" on July 10: application paralyzed10.07.25, 10:37 • 809 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
