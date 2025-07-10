"Reserve+" failure: Ministry of Defense expects restoration of work soon
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense confirmed temporary difficulties with authorization in the "Reserve+" application due to high load. Specialists are working to eliminate the problem, and a quick restoration of the application's operation is expected.
The Ministry of Defense confirmed a malfunction in the "Reserve+" application and indicated that the application is expected to resume normal operation in the near future, writes UNN.
In the operation of "Reserve+", there are temporary difficulties with authorization, which is slower due to high load. Specialists are working to eliminate the problem
At the same time, as indicated, "if the user has already generated a PDF document in the system, they can freely use it during checks - such a document has the same legal force as a paper one."
We expect the application to work in normal mode in the near future
Earlier, users reported a malfunction in the "Reserve+" application.
