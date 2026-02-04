Rescuers warned of avalanche danger in Prykarpattia: tourists are urged to refrain from hiking

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
10:29 AM • 11162 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 18010 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 14434 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 18277 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 32627 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 48231 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 38867 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 36748 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 33917 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 21350 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3.6m/s
74%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Odesa: school, kindergarten, and residential buildings damagedPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 AM • 15914 views
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 17454 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 29716 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 17415 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 35062 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 14642 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 51480 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 53035 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 91836 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 100244 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Richard Branson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 34 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 23552 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 23427 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 26206 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 32900 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Starlink
Brent Crude

Rescuers warned of avalanche danger in Prykarpattia: tourists are urged to refrain from hiking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

On February 5, significant avalanche danger (level 3) is expected in the highlands of Ivano-Frankivsk region due to a thaw. Rescuers urge people to refrain from hiking in the mountains.

Rescuers warned of avalanche danger in Prykarpattia: tourists are urged to refrain from hiking

Rescuers warn of significant avalanche danger on Thursday, February 5, in the highlands of Ivano-Frankivsk region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region, according to UNN.

Attention tourists. On February 5, due to the thaw, significant avalanche danger (level 3) is expected in the highlands of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

- the message says.

Rescuers warn to be careful and not to go to the mountains during avalanche danger:

  • never go to the mountains alone;
    • before hiking, be sure to check the weather forecast, in case of a storm warning - cancel the hike;
      • carefully inspect the slopes before riding or walking;
        • do not approach the edge of the snow cover;
          • in case of an avalanche, try to escape to the side.

            Recall

            In Ukraine, it will get warmer in the coming days, but then another cold wave is expected, but on a smaller scale, followed by another warming.

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            Society
            Frosts in Ukraine
            Snow in Ukraine
            Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
            State Emergency Service of Ukraine
            Ukraine