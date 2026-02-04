Rescuers warned of avalanche danger in Prykarpattia: tourists are urged to refrain from hiking

Rescuers warn of significant avalanche danger on Thursday, February 5, in the highlands of Ivano-Frankivsk region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region, according to UNN.

Attention tourists. On February 5, due to the thaw, significant avalanche danger (level 3) is expected in the highlands of Ivano-Frankivsk region. - the message says.

Rescuers warn to be careful and not to go to the mountains during avalanche danger:

never go to the mountains alone;

before hiking, be sure to check the weather forecast, in case of a storm warning - cancel the hike;

carefully inspect the slopes before riding or walking;

do not approach the edge of the snow cover;

in case of an avalanche, try to escape to the side.

Recall

In Ukraine, it will get warmer in the coming days, but then another cold wave is expected, but on a smaller scale, followed by another warming.