Rescuers warned of avalanche danger in Prykarpattia: tourists are urged to refrain from hiking
Kyiv • UNN
On February 5, significant avalanche danger (level 3) is expected in the highlands of Ivano-Frankivsk region due to a thaw. Rescuers urge people to refrain from hiking in the mountains.
Rescuers warn of significant avalanche danger on Thursday, February 5, in the highlands of Ivano-Frankivsk region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region, according to UNN.
Attention tourists. On February 5, due to the thaw, significant avalanche danger (level 3) is expected in the highlands of Ivano-Frankivsk region.
Rescuers warn to be careful and not to go to the mountains during avalanche danger:
- never go to the mountains alone;
- before hiking, be sure to check the weather forecast, in case of a storm warning - cancel the hike;
- carefully inspect the slopes before riding or walking;
- do not approach the edge of the snow cover;
- in case of an avalanche, try to escape to the side.
Recall
In Ukraine, it will get warmer in the coming days, but then another cold wave is expected, but on a smaller scale, followed by another warming.