Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rescuers pull girl out of swamp in Lviv region

Rescuers pull girl out of swamp in Lviv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27996 views

In the Lviv region, rescuers pulled a girl out of a swamp who had gotten stuck trying to shorten the path between lakes.

In Lviv region, rescuers pulled out a girl who was stuck in a swamp, UNN reports citing the press service of the State Emergency Service. 

Details 

As noted, the child wanted to take a shortcut and cross between the lakes, but got stuck in the swamp. Rescuers pulled her out and helped her get to the shore.  

After a successful rescue operation, the child, born in 2009, was handed over to doctors for examination.  She did not need hospitalization, according to the SES. 

The SES urged parents to have preventive conversations with their children about personal safety.

Two small children die in fire in Zhytomyr region28.01.24, 18:56 • 103082 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
lvivLviv

