Rescuers pull girl out of swamp in Lviv region

In Lviv region, rescuers pulled out a girl who was stuck in a swamp, UNN reports citing the press service of the State Emergency Service.

Details

As noted, the child wanted to take a shortcut and cross between the lakes, but got stuck in the swamp. Rescuers pulled her out and helped her get to the shore.

After a successful rescue operation, the child, born in 2009, was handed over to doctors for examination. She did not need hospitalization, according to the SES.

The SES urged parents to have preventive conversations with their children about personal safety.

