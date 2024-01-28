ukenru
Two small children die in fire in Zhytomyr region

Two small children die in fire in Zhytomyr region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103084 views

Two girls, aged 1 and 2, died in a house fire in Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, on January 28. The fire was likely caused by clothes that caught fire near the stove when their parents left the children home alone for a short time. The girls suffocated to death from smoke and carbon monoxide.

Two young children died in a fire in Zhytomyr region on Sunday, January 28. The children were poisoned by carbon monoxide and smoke from clothes that were standing near the stove and caught fire, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported  , UNN reported .

The girls, born in 2021 and 2022, died in a fire that occurred today, January 28, in a private house in the village of Hrabniak, Zhytomyr district. Probably, things and a baby bed that was standing close to the stove caught fire,

- the statement said.

Details

According to preliminary information, on that day, the parents and their three older children went to the neighbors' house for a while, leaving the two younger children at home. When they returned and opened the door of the veranda, they saw smoke in the house, and in one of the rooms they found unconscious children on the floor. They took them outside and tried to revive them, but failed.

Image

The final cause of the fire and all the circumstances of the incident are being established by law enforcement agencies.

A fire broke out in a 5-story building in Kovel, Volyn, and people were evacuated28.01.24, 00:20 • 44017 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society

