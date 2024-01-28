Two small children die in fire in Zhytomyr region

Two young children died in a fire in Zhytomyr region on Sunday, January 28. The children were poisoned by carbon monoxide and smoke from clothes that were standing near the stove and caught fire, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported , UNN reported .

The girls, born in 2021 and 2022, died in a fire that occurred today, January 28, in a private house in the village of Hrabniak, Zhytomyr district. Probably, things and a baby bed that was standing close to the stove caught fire, - the statement said.

Details

According to preliminary information, on that day, the parents and their three older children went to the neighbors' house for a while, leaving the two younger children at home. When they returned and opened the door of the veranda, they saw smoke in the house, and in one of the rooms they found unconscious children on the floor. They took them outside and tried to revive them, but failed.

The final cause of the fire and all the circumstances of the incident are being established by law enforcement agencies.

