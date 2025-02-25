Rescuers extinguish large-scale fire at industrial facility in Poltava region

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 11258 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 30090 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 63305 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 38891 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108389 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94302 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111724 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116566 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147741 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115107 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 83447 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 37667 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104276 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 49772 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 26732 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 63305 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 108389 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147741 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138737 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171261 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 8141 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 26732 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132166 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134077 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162618 views
Rescuers extinguish large-scale fire at industrial facility in Poltava region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29833 views

A large-scale fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Poltava region after shelling. 153 rescuers and 51 pieces of equipment from Poltava, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovs'k regions were engaged in the firefighting.

Rescuers have extinguished a large-scale fire at an industrial facility in Poltava region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In Myrhorod district of Poltava region, rescuers extinguished a large fire caused by shelling. The flames covered a large area, so additional forces from neighboring regions were brought in to extinguish them. 

A total of 153 rescuers from Poltava, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovs'k regions joined the firefighting operation. They used 51 pieces of equipment to localize the fire.

A large-scale fire was extinguished in Poltava region after a Russian strike on an industrial facility: the consequences were shown21.02.25, 14:21 • 23880 views

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
poltava-oblastPoltava Oblast
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

