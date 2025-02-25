Rescuers extinguish large-scale fire at industrial facility in Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Poltava region after shelling. 153 rescuers and 51 pieces of equipment from Poltava, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovs'k regions were engaged in the firefighting.
Rescuers have extinguished a large-scale fire at an industrial facility in Poltava region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
In Myrhorod district of Poltava region, rescuers extinguished a large fire caused by shelling. The flames covered a large area, so additional forces from neighboring regions were brought in to extinguish them.
A total of 153 rescuers from Poltava, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovs'k regions joined the firefighting operation. They used 51 pieces of equipment to localize the fire.
