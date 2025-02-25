Rescuers extinguish large-scale fire at industrial facility in Poltava region

Rescuers have extinguished a large-scale fire at an industrial facility in Poltava region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In Myrhorod district of Poltava region, rescuers extinguished a large fire caused by shelling. The flames covered a large area, so additional forces from neighboring regions were brought in to extinguish them.

A total of 153 rescuers from Poltava, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovs'k regions joined the firefighting operation. They used 51 pieces of equipment to localize the fire.

